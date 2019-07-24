The 28th Biennial Texas State Convention of the Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas was held June 28-30, 2019, in Sugar Land, Texas. The theme for the convention was "The Lord is My Maker and My Guide." Approximately 240 girls were in attendance. Rene' Herring, Nancy Reynolds, and Juliann Gregory took eight members of Court Our Lady of Perpetual Help #296, Windthorst, to the convention. Brenna Anderle and Jenna Veitenheimer represented the Windthorst JCDA court as delegates. Other members in attendance were Emma Herring, Kendall Gregory, Lexsey McLemore, Morgan Reynolds, Leah Anderle, and Adley Reynolds.Activities began Friday evening with JCDA going to the ballpark. They attended a semi-pro baseball game between the High Point Rockers and the Sugar Land Skeeters. The girls participated in activities during the game and were treated to a hot dog/hamburger meal. On Saturday, praise, the blessing of the Marian Shrine, the presentation of court banners and of the Colors, and pledges to the United States and Texas flags were made. Reports of committees and local courts, along with awards, were presented. Nominations for state offices were made. A banquet was held Saturday evening. The girls enjoyed a delicious pork loin meal with sides and chocolate mousse cake for dessert. The banquet speaker was a volunteer coordinator for the Suitcases for Kids
