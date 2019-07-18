This past week was a very hectic week at the Archer County Extension Office! We have had agents heading to training sessions and to camps! On July 11th we hosted the District 3 4-H Record Book Judging! There were 53 agents and volunteers that combined forces to check and read over 151 record books.

Archer County had a total of 16 record books submitted for judging this year! Each of these record books takes a lot of time and resources to present a finalized record book! Each one recounts the 4-H participation for the year and each person’s individual achievements throughout the 4-H year. We are proud of each of our participants this year!

Sarah Spears -2nd Place Junior & Fashion & Interior Design

Eva Keel – 1st Place Junior Consumer Education

Brantley Humpert – 1st Place Junior Public Speaking

Karson Vieth – 1st Place Intermediate Shooting Sports

Kreede Neal -1st Place Junior Shooting Sports

Isabelle Parkey – Participant Junior Beef

Whit Parkey – Participant Junior Beef

Mackenzie Jones – 4th Place Junior Foods & Nutrition

Madison Miller – 2nd Place Senior Sheep

Kensley Vieth – 1st Place Intermediate Goat

Gabby Hoegger -Participant Intermediate Agricultural Sciences

Larson Vieth – 1st Place intermediate Agricultural Sciences

Gunner Hoegger- 2nd Place Junior Agricultural Sciences

Sara Jones – Participant Senior Rabbit

Blake Dunkel – 1st Place Senior Horse

Brenlen Humpert – 1st Place Intermediate Leadership

Blake Dunkel’s record book as a 1st Place Senior Horse Record Book will advance to the State Record Book Judging!

Congratulations to all of these participants and Good Luck to Blake at State!

