This past week was a very hectic week at the Archer County Extension Office! We have had agents heading to training sessions and to camps! On July 11th we hosted the District 3 4-H Record Book Judging! There were 53 agents and volunteers that combined forces to check and read over 151 record books.
Archer County had a total of 16 record books submitted for judging this year! Each of these record books takes a lot of time and resources to present a finalized record book! Each one recounts the 4-H participation for the year and each person’s individual achievements throughout the 4-H year. We are proud of each of our participants this year!
Sarah Spears -2nd Place Junior & Fashion & Interior Design
Eva Keel – 1st Place Junior Consumer Education
Brantley Humpert – 1st Place Junior Public Speaking
Karson Vieth – 1st Place Intermediate Shooting Sports
Kreede Neal -1st Place Junior Shooting Sports
Isabelle Parkey – Participant Junior Beef
Whit Parkey – Participant Junior Beef
Mackenzie Jones – 4th Place Junior Foods & Nutrition
Madison Miller – 2nd Place Senior Sheep
Kensley Vieth – 1st Place Intermediate Goat
Gabby Hoegger -Participant Intermediate Agricultural Sciences
Larson Vieth – 1st Place intermediate Agricultural Sciences
Gunner Hoegger- 2nd Place Junior Agricultural Sciences
Sara Jones – Participant Senior Rabbit
Blake Dunkel – 1st Place Senior Horse
Brenlen Humpert – 1st Place Intermediate Leadership
Blake Dunkel’s record book as a 1st Place Senior Horse Record Book will advance to the State Record Book Judging!
Congratulations to all of these participants and Good Luck to Blake at State!
