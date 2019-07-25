At the 2019 National Junior Angus Show in Louisville, Kentucky, Brenlen Humpert won 1st with his poster, 1st with his presentation, and was the overall winner for the poster competition. His sales talk team was also the junior champion team. Brantley Humpert was 2nd in public speaking, 3rd in extemporaneous speaking, 3rd in creative writing, 3rd with his angus cattle photo, and was on the 3rd place quiz bowl team. Congratulations Brenlen and Brantley!
Whit & Isabelle Parkey participated in least 11 contests at the National Junior Brangus Show in Texarkana. They showed their animals in the Bred and Owned Show, the Owned Show and the Futurity.
Whit and Isabelle both brought home some blue ribbons, bags and chairs! Isabelle Parkey was one of the youngest juniors winning 5th place Showmanship. Whit Parkey winning 2nd in costume and finals in team fitting. Congratulations Whit and Isabelle!
Meanwhile at the National Junior Hereford Show in Denver, The Talley family cheered on Levi Talley in the National fitting contest. He earned a spot with his team at the Texas Junior Hereford Show to represent Texas at the National Show! Congratulations Levi!
We will have the results of the State Archery Contest and State Trap Shooting Contest next week. Archer County has three participants in the State Archery Contest and one shooter at the State Trap Shooting Contest.
We will have results from the State 4-H Horse Show coming soon! Good luck to all the participants that are still competing!
