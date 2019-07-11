Press Release-The United Methodist Churches of Archer City, Holliday, and Iowa Park announced their Summer Vespers schedule. The purpose of Summer Vespers is to have a casual worship service which is rotated among the hosting churches. After the worship service, there will be a time of fellowship with light refreshments.
The pastors of each church will also take turns preaching at a different church. Each worship service starts at 6:00 pm with the following dates and locations:
· July 14 hosted by First UMC Archer City with Rev. Jeffrey Pehl (Iowa Park) preaching.
· August 4 hosted by First UMC Holliday with Rev. Silvia Wang (Archer City) preaching.
· August 18 hosted by First UMC Iowa Park with Rev. Paul Meyenberg (Holliday) preaching.
Each worship event is open to the public. An offering will be received at each Vespers service. Each church is asking people to bring nonperishable, unexpired food items to support their local ministries. First UMC Archer City supports the Archer City Blessing Box/Harvest Food Ministry. The Holliday Harvest Food Ministry is supported by First UMC Holliday. First UMC Iowa Park houses the Iowa Park Food Pantry, which is a cooperative effort of the Ministerial Alliance of Iowa Park. Each of these ministries helps the local communities to address food insecurity issues.
