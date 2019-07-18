Check It Out! Archer Public Library

The Archer Public Library was used by five hundred and forty-six patrons during the week of May 27th – May 31st. Three hundred and thirty-five books and one hundred and ninety-nine videos were checked out during the week.
Thank you to Ronnie & Cheryl Beesinger, and Cari& Joe Guidry for their donations in memory of Diana White. Also, thank you to Ricky & Melissa Graves for their donations in memory of Mary Lee Hawkins Crowely, Geraldine Alexander, Terry Johnson, and Pat Buerger.
In the fall of 1955, twelve-year-old Dawn Rae Johnson's life turns upside down. After the Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, Dawnie learns she will be attending a previously all-white school. She's the only one of her friends to go to this new school and to leave the comfort of all that is familiar to face great uncertainty in the school year ahead.
However, not everyone supports integration and much of the town is outraged at the decision. Dawnie must endure the harsh realities of racism firsthand, while continuing to work hard to get a good education and prove she deserves the opportunity. But the backlash against Dawnie's attendance of an all-white school is more than she's prepared for. When her father loses his job as a result, and her little brother is constantly bullied, Dawnie has to wonder if it's worth it. In time, Dawnie learns that the true meaning of justice comes from remaining faithful to the integrity within oneself.
Check out “Dear America: With the Might of Angels” by Andrea Davis Pinkney at the Archer Public Library
A reluctant centenarian much like Forrest Gump (if Gump were an explosives expert with a fondness for vodka) decides it's not too late to start over . . .
After a long and eventful life, Allan Karlsson ends up in a nursing home, believing it to be his last stop. The only problem is that he's still in good health, and in one day, he turns 100. A big celebration is in the works, but Allan really isn't interested (and he'd like a bit more control over his vodka consumption). So, he decides to escape. He climbs out the window in his slippers and embarks on a hilarious and entirely unexpected journey, involving, among other surprises, a suitcase stuffed with cash, some unpleasant criminals, a friendly hot-dog stand operator, and an elephant (not to mention a death by elephant).
It would be the adventure of a lifetime for anyone else, but Allan has a larger-than-life backstory: Not only has he witnessed some of the most important events of the twentieth century, but he has actually played a key role in them. Starting out in munitions as a boy, he somehow finds himself involved in many of the key explosions of the twentieth century and travels the world, sharing meals and more with everyone from Stalin, Churchill, and Truman to Mao, Franco, and de Gaulle. Quirky and utterly unique, the 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared has charmed readers across the world.
Check out “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared” by Jonas Jonasson at the Archer Public Library
