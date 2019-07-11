13 TOTAL REPORTS:
1 Incident Report (Violation of a Court Order)
1 Information Report (assistance report for WFPD)
1 Intoxicated Subject/Evading
1 Possession of Marijuana
1 Narcotics Paraphernalia
1 Aggravated Sexual Assault
1 Driving While License Invalid
2 Possession of Meth
1 Aggravated Assault/Terroristic Threat to Family Member
1 Incident Report (Civil Stand By)
1 Animal Cruelty Report
1 Crash Report
