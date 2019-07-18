Archer County Sheriff’s Weekly Report

The Sheriff’s Office received 121 Calls for Service during the past 7-day period ending Sunday, July 14, 2019. On the day of this report there were 18 individuals incarcerated in the Archer County Jail consisting of 12 men and 6 women.
Around 1pm on Monday afternoon, an Investigator was called to a Wichita Falls Hospital to investigate a report of sexual assault on a young child. The incident was initially reported to Wichita Falls Police who contacted Archer County after learning the assault possibly took place in Archer County. The case is under investigation.
Shortly after 3am Tuesday morning, a woman called 911 and reported that her boyfriend was threatening her and had locked her inside the gate on his property on US 281. She advised that her boyfriend had assaulted her before and she was afraid for her life. Deputies responded to the scene but could not get inside the gate to check on the subjects. A tool was used to gain entry and both the female and male were located. The male subject gave Deputies consent to search the premises. An illegal substance was found and both subjects were placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Archer County Jail. No evidence of assault had occurred. Both were later released after posting a $7500 bond each.
Around 7:30pm Tuesday evening, a travelling motorist reported a vehicle pulling a boat was parked in the travel lane on US 82 west of Holliday. Deputies and Holliday Police responded and found a man unresponsive inside the vehicle. The vehicle had gone through a fence and cattle were out on the roadway. An ambulance was called and the man was transported to a Wichita Falls Hospital. His condition was unknown at the time of this report. DPS worked the crash.
Around 2am Wednesday morning, an Archer City man reported that he needed help getting his roommate under control. He advised the roommate was lying in the floor screaming. Deputies responded, but before they arrived the reporting party called back and said the roommate was now threatening suicide. Medical personnel were dispatched to the scene. The roommate was transported to a Wichita Falls Hospital for treatment.
Just before 7pm Wednesday evening, a Deputy went to a Megargel residence looking for a man wanted on a charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury stemming from an incident that occurred last month in which the wanted man punched another man in the nose causing pain and injury. The man was located and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Archer County Jail where he was released the following day after posting a $15000 bond.
Around 7pm Thursday evening, a passing motorist observed a utility truck dumping carpet and padding near the intersection of FM 368 and Dad’s Corner Rd. The caller said he stopped and told the men it was against the law for them to be dumping the trash. The caller drove down the road and stopped to watch the men. Deputies responded and found the men who were picking up the trash and loading it back into the truck. The men were warned that dumping trash over 5lbs is a class B misdemeanor and they can be arrested and sent to jail. The trash was all removed and the men were released.
Around 8pm Thursday night, a Holliday man reported that another man was at his residence attacking him. He said he did not know the man but that it was a friend of his girlfriend’s brother who was also at the residence. Deputies and Holliday Police responded and arrived just as the suspects were driving away from the scene. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away. Officers called in pursuit and chased the driver for several miles. The chase came to a stop on Sisk Rd just inside Wichita County when the suspects failed to negotiate a curve and crashed the pickup they were driving. The vehicle rolled several times and both occupants suffered injuries requiring hospitalization. A warrant for the driver’s arrest will be obtained and he will be arrested for Evading Arrest with Vehicle, a felony offense at a later date. The original incident is being investigated by Holliday Police.
Around 1:30am Friday morning, a Megargel man reported that his dogs and several other dogs in the area were barking and going crazy. He advised that he had some previous thefts and requested Officers check the area. A Deputy responded and stopped a vehicle on Hwy 114 near the complaintant’s residence. The 3 occupants were checked and were clear. There was no evidence that they were involved with the man’s complaint. They were allowed to go on their way. No other subjects were located in the area.
Just before 10pm Friday night, a man driving on Hwy 79 reported that someone fired a gunshot at his vehicle. Deputies responded and made contact with the driver. His vehicle was checked for damage but none was found. Deputies searched the area and located some people in the front yard of a nearby residence. Deputies spoke with the people, and they admitted setting off an artillery shell that went high in the air and was very loud. They were cautioned about the danger of fireworks and the driving public. No citations were issued since no damage occurred and the people were on their own property.
Just before 2am Saturday morning, a woman living on Bowman Rd reported that her husband was arguing with her and being verbally abusive to her. She advised that he had pushed her down but that she felt no pain. She requested a Deputy to calm him down or make him leave the residence. Deputies responded and spoke with both subjects at the scene. The man agreed to go sleep in a camper trailer on the property for the rest of the night. There was no further incident reported.
Around 3pm Saturday afternoon, an Archer City woman reported that her 17 year old daughter had cut her arms and legs for attention and when she told her that she was reporting the incident to law enforcement, the daughter left their residence on foot. A Deputy and Archer City Police searched for the girl and found her walking near her home. She was detained and eventually transported to a Wichita Falls Mental Health Facility for a mental evaluation.
Shortly after 9pm Saturday evening, a Lakeside City woman reported that her neighbor was intoxicated and was driving his golf cart on her property. She said she asked him to stop and he then threatened her with a shovel. Deputies responded and spoke with all parties involved. The man on the golf cart and his wife were both barred from the property of the caller.
Around 4pm Sunday afternoon, a Dundee man reported that he was trying to move out of his Grandmother’s house and she was yelling, screaming, and cussing at him. He requested a Deputy to stand by while he got his property. Deputies responded and spoke with all parties at the residence. The caller was allowed to get his personal belongings but will have to make arrangements at a later date to retrieve other property left at the residence. There was no physical altercation between the parties.
Shortly after 5pm Sunday afternoon, a repo man who works for Fidelity Bank reported that he had repossessed a Caterpillar Road Grader from a subject in Wichita Falls the night before and brought it to a location in Archer County. He said when he arrived at the location today the Road Grader was gone. A Deputy responded and was told by the caller that he suspected the man who had the Grader may have come onto the property and took the Grader back. The Deputy went to a location in Wichita Falls and found the Grader there. After speaking with all involved it seems there was a miscommunication and the Grader was once again repossessed by the caller. There were no further issues and no charges will be filed.
