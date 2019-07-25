YOUR HOMETOWN GARDENER

The heat is on. Things are drying up fast. Our “mosquito pond” down at the road ditch is but a tiny puddle teeming with Life. I could start some water running but I will not intervene. Nature must have it Her way. By the time you read this it may be gone entirely. Unless… We get some decent rain. We need it.
So… What I did do this morning was clean our backyard goldfish/koi pond and installed a new pump. This feature had been stagnant since late winter. The “mosquito fish” (gambusia spp.) thrive in those conditions. A large water snake had cleared all the goldfish months before. Now a much smaller ribbon snake that dines on the prolific, live bearing, gambusia minnows has taken up residence after the big snake left. No mosquitoes were hatching in this pond due to the minnows.
I suspect very few were hatching down at the mosquito pond. I put gambusias in there whenever it gets full. Also eating the mosquito larvae are tadpoles, dragonfly nymphs, and likely some other things I don’t realize. The mature frogs and dragonflies along with many species of birds eat the adult mosquitoes. I get all this for free. Thank you Mother Nature.
The sound of water in summer is quite the opposite but at the same time very similar to watching fire in the winter. It just touches something deep inside that goes back to our most ancient ancestors. Fire and water were very important to those folks. Add food and shelter to that equation and you have comfort and security. Instead of doing what I could before it got hot, I lingered a bit to enjoy the cool shade and sounds of the water rushing over stones and falling back in the pond. I felt better. No doubt all manner of life appreciated the fresh, high oxygen water produced by the pump, which by the way uses less energy than a 40-watt light bulb. I’m still holding out for a solar panel that will run the pump for nothing.
While I sat there with our dogs that will appreciate the better tasting high oxygen water, I noticed the minnows getting active around the waterfall. Feeding on things I can’t see. A male cardinal heard the sound and flew in to check it out. He came so close I could feel the wind off his wings. No doubt he will be back, and we’ll see a few of his fellow birds this evening before they roost. The ribbon snake was not to be seen. I suppose the rather large human sloshing about in his private hunting ground scared him into hiding.
This has been the year for cool season weeds. As they say, “I wish I had a nickel for each one I pulled.” I was pulling weeds on the way to the truck each morning and on the way back in each evening. I pulled weeds in the veggie garden, from around my favorite ornamentals, as I walked about gathering wood. And then there was the nursery, my landscape customers. Yeeeesh… Forget the nickel. I would love to know how many pounds (maybe tons) of weeds these hands put to death this year so far. Finally it got hot enough and dry enough; most are now dead. Summer does have its perks.
That said, there are still tons of weeds on my small acreage. I did not even put a good dent in it. The plant we call beggars lice, beggars ticks, or wild carrot is sticking those little burs on everything. My hair, pants, Tshirt, and the dogs. We all have been covered for about a month now. I am not happy with this. This is how wild carrot spreads itself. We had plenty last year and most years, but this year has been ridiculous. I fear what next year may bring.
Not to take this lying down I have been collecting gaillardia seed (aka Indian blanket) and tossing them where the dogs like to roll to remove their beggar’s lice. Nila would gladly brush the stickers out but no way are they holding still for that. I know it hurts because even with fingers at my disposal I’m losing hair as I pull. The dogs have nothing but hair and no fingers, so they roll and flop and try to shake them off.
Gallardia is Oklahoma’s state plant. It is an annual and a prolific sower of seed. There are a couple spots where I have some reseeding themselves. I noticed they managed to come up through the wild carrot and other broad leaf weeds. They can germinate in the fall like so many of our native wildflowers. The same time frame that most troublesome weeds come up. Adding to the existing wildflowers to have less weeds is my plan.
I discuss the pros and cons (yes there are some good things weeds do for us) in both of the books I have published. This Saturday I worked with some of my Facebook friends on what I call “displacement.” Rather wildflowers than weeds.
We just got a fresh batch of books if any of you are interested. I am always up for discussion and have methods that work long term. Blasting away with chemicals and/or machinery is not part of “The Lazy Man’s” way. I will get an article in this paper on the subject soon. Out of room. Ya’ll stay cool!!
(0) comments
