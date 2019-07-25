ACPD has lead on burglaries at pool and softball field

Archer City Police responded to a burglary of two vehicles, one on the softball field and one at the City Pool last Saturday. They were looking for a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4 door with Texas tag LVD 7066 with an actual “Emoji” pillow on the back dash, appearing to be a decal. The female driver in this incident is Caucasian, thin build with long auburn or brown straight hair.
Archer County News was informed by ACPD that the vehicle was found in Wichita Falls last Tuesday evening, and a person of interest was located and arrested there on an unrelated burglary of a vehicle charge.
ACPD will continue their invsetigation into the burglaries here and the possible connection to this person of interest.
Officer Weber recommends everyone lock their car doors; and if you have to leave items in your car, place them in your trunk where they are not visible.
