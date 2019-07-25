Reverend Eugene Bullard has been fighting pain and medical bills for way too long. He was diagnosed with an infection in the spine called MSSA along with a herniated disc, both leaving him in excruciating pain, bedridden and helpless on his own for months. In addition, side effects from a medicine to try to combat his MSSA added a rotator cuff problem due to muscle damage. Bullard is slowly improving. The infection in his spine is still there. Though he is still on antibiotics, he is not taking the $800 a day antibiotics he had to take for 8 weeks.
Still unable to return to a full-time job, Bullard is able to preach on Sundays at Olney Assembly of God Church. He must wear a back brace and depend on a walker at times, as his pain still fluctuates on any given day from low to high. But medical bills still hang over his head to the tune of $100,000, and he and his wife Kathy depend entirely on her salary to make ends meet.
Jeffrey Blassingame of Archer City, TX and a ACISD graduate, wanted to do something to help. He is an active player of softball and decided to put together a mixed softball tournament to help raise money for the Bullard family. Blassingame organized and directed the tournament that was held in Archer City last Saturday and named it the Eugene Bullard Benefit Softball Tournament. Seven teams were entered.
Blassingame said, “The tournament went great! Lots of great and competitive games were played and teams with players willing to donate their part to their teams entry fee. $935 was raised for Bullard. I just enjoy helping people.” A special thanks to the following people: ACISD Superintendent C.D. Knobloch, Sarah Hines Paparazzi Accessories, Berenice Urista and Taqueria Los Alacranes, My parents Jeff and Kelley Blassingame, and Brad Hembree and Ronnie Fox. But most importantly thanks to the Good Lord above for helping give me strength to put this together and pull it off to help out such a great man, Brother Eugene.”
Eugene and his wife Kathy are so appreciative. Eugene said, “I want to thank Jeffery, his parents and his girlfriend, CD Knobloch and all the teams and people who participated in the day. Thank you and God bless you. We love you.”
