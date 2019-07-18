On Monday July 15, 2019 - Julius Orion Xavier Mullins, 18 yr. old from Olney, TX was arrested in connection with the murder of Manuela Allen and is being held in the Young County Jail with no bond.
Manuela Allen was an English and German teacher at Olney ISD and a mother of 4. Her body was found at Lake Cooper on Sunday, July 7th. According to the Probable Cause Affidavit (PCA), evidence was found connecting Mullins to the crime scene at both her home in Olney and Lake Cooper in Archer County where the body was found.
She suffered multiple stab wounds and asphyxiation according to the report.
According to the PCA, the defendant was interviewed and admitted being the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s daughter. He claims they had been broken up for over a year. His fingerprints were discovered on the victim’s car. This car was used to take the victim’s body to Lake Cooper. It appears he left the crime scene at Lake Cooper on a bicycle. The tires of his bike were of the same type of tire leaving the scene. The shoes worn by the defendant appear to match the shoe impressions left at the scene where the victim’s body was found, and the stains on his clothes were consistent with evidence at the crime scene.
Mullins attended Olney High School where he played on the football team.
