Body found at Lake Cooper identified

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing confirmed that the body of a white female found Sunday afternoon at Lake Cooper in Archer County was Manuela Allen of Olney, Texas.
The body was found by Archer County Sergeant David Wilk.
Allen is listed on the high school faculty on the Olney ISD website as a high school English and German teacher. The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Texas Rangers.
Another investigation in the 600 block of Main St. in Olney is ongoing as well. Three houses have been taped off, establishing parameters with crime scene tape. Young County Sheriff law enforcement and Texas Rangers were present at both scenes, though no official confirmation has been given that the two scenes are connected. Young County Sheriff Babcock has not returned the Archer County News request for a statement.
Details surrounding the investigation will be made available as we are informed.
Social media shows the heartbreak of the community as they learn of Allen’s death. Archer County News extends condolences and prayers from our employees to the family and community.
