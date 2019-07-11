First Baptist Church of Archer City to welcome new pastor

Mikey Pesqueda, a 2016 graduate at Midwestern State University, is currently working on his Masters of Divinity at Southwest Theological Seminary. As of July 8 he has been serving as the new pastor at First Baptist Church of Archer City. His first Sunday in the pulpit will be this Sunday, July 14. The morning worship at First Baptist Church of Archer City begins at 11am, after Sunday School which begins at 9:45am.
Pastor Pesqueda’s hometown is Springtown, Texas. Before accepting the position in Archer City he was serving as a pastoral intern at First Baptist Church in Crockett, Texas. He and his wife Ariann, newlyweds of a little over 8 months, will be moving to Archer City in the next few days to become new Archer City residents in the church’s parsonage.They met at the Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary where she got her undergraduate degree in Biblical Studies.
Pastor Pesqueda said, “We’re excited to be here, and we’re excited to see what God is going to do in this church and this town. It’s a great town and everyone seems so nice.”
Mikey and Ariann, welcome to Archer City. May God richly bless your ministry here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.