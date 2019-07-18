Hobbs heads for prison on plea deal

Former Archer City resident Dakota Hobbs waived his right to a jury trial for a third degree felony of INDECENCY WITH A CHILD. Hobbs was arrested in 2018 for an offense which occurred on August 1, 2018 with a young child. He pled guilty and remained in Archer County Jail until last Friday, July 12, 2019, when he was transported to a Texas prison.
On June 11, 2019, Judge A. McGaughey sentenced Dakota Hobbs to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. He was given 295 days of jail credit for time served in the Archer County Jail.
