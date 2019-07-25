Investigation still underway on Allen homicide

Archer County News received word that divers were working Lake Cooper in Archer County Tuesday afternoon near the crime scene where the body of Olney school teacher Manuela Allen’s body was discovered on July 7th. Upon arriving at the scene, there was no indication of divers. However, an eyewitness cofirmed to the newspaper that indeed there were divers there shortly before our arrival. Texas Rangers and other law enforcemnt agencies were also at the scene according to the witness.
The paper also received reliable information from a law enforcement source that the investigation was still going and might possibly produce further warrants to come.
The Texas Rangers Public Information Officer, Dan Buesing, would not release any information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.