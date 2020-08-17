Archer City took care of business on a road trip to Forestburg, downing the Longhorns in a 3-0 sweep, 25-7, 25-9, 25-15. The Lady Cats improve to 2-0 going into Tuesday’s match against Jacksboro.
Junior Bailey Grant led the team with four aces while junior Chandler Clark logged four aces and junior Aspyn Huseman tallied four digs.
Archer City returns to play on Tues., Aug. 18, against Jacksboro. First serve in Archer City is tabbed for 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.