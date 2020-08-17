Lady Eagles register pair of sweeps against Bryson, Wildorado

Holliday overcame several unforced errors and miscues to finish off a 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-10) sweep of Bryson before finding a rhythm in a rout of Wildorado, 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-11).
In the win over the Cowgirls, sophomore Addison Lindemann led the offensive charge with 11 kills and an ace while senior Bree Zellers tacked on nine kills, five digs and a block. Junior Payton Murray was also a key contributor offensively with eight kills and an ace. Sophomore setter Belle Welch orchestrated 28 assists and three kills in the winning effort.
The Lady Eagles wasted no time in putting away the Mustangs, cruising to a three-set win. Zellers topped out offensively with seven kills while senior Brittany James and Murray each added six kills and two blocks. From the service line, Holliday hit its spots often with Welch (6) and junior Skylar Rivers (4) combining for 10 aces.
Holliday returns to play on Tuesday on the road at Lindsay. First serve is slated for 4:30 p.m.
