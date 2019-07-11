Pilgrim Bank to close Archer City branch

Account holders of Pilgrim Bank Archer City branch received letters that the bank will be closing its doors in Archer City effective October 17, 2019.
Charlotte Brewer, Market President of Wichita Falls was contacted for further information on the closure. When asked if the branches in Holliday and Windthorst are on the radar for closure in the future, she answered, “Absolutely not.”
All three employees have agreed to transfer to other bank locations, two of those in Archer County.
Brewer sent the following press release: We are committed to serving Texas communities and we pride ourselves in providing world-class customer service, products and resources. Combining the Archer City branch with the Windthorst branch allows us to better deliver on that commitment. Our customers won’t have to do anything, we will handle everything in regards to transferring accounts to the Windthorst branch. But, our customers can bank at any of our 7 convenient locations in the North Central Texas area. In addition to our Windthorst office, we have banks in Holliday, Wichita Falls (Jacksboro Hwy & Iowa Park Road Motor Bank), Iowa Park, Electra and Vernon. Banking services and banking hours at the Archer City branch will continue as usual thru Thursday, October 17th, 2019.
For further questions, call 940.763.2265.
