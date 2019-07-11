The Windthorst Varsity Cheerleaders attend camp

The Windthorst High School Cheerleaders recently attended NCA cheer camp at Hardin-Simmons University. The squad received many awards and recognitions throughout the week. They were awarded 5 Blue Superior Ribbons for routines learned and evaluated each day of camp. They were also awarded the Herkie Team Award - given to the squad who displayed leadership, values, teamwork, and sportsmanship. They received a Stunt Safe Award, and were awarded a bid to compete at the High School National Cheer Championships. They were overall Camp Champs for their Game Day Chant, which was judged on the last day of camp. Troy the Trojan was awarded Most Spirited Mascot and received several ribbons throughout the week. Six girls were nominated to tryout for All-American Cheerleader - Sydney Herndon, Abby Brown, Lindy McCall, Kat Hand, Brenna Anderle, and Bree Kirk. Brenae Hoff was nominated to tryout for All-American Mascot. Sydney Herndon was named All-American Cheerleader after tryouts and was asked to to be on NCA staff next year.
