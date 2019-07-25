The City of Scotland is sponsoring a Town Clean-Up Weekend on August 2nd & 3rd. This is a free service! All residents are encouraged to clean up their property and place items into the large dumpsters located at the Scotland Trash Collection Center located on Avenue I behind the fire department. The gates will be open Friday, 4pm-8pm and Saturday, 8am – 2pm or until dumpsters are full. Once the dumpsters reach capacity, the gates will be locked. Please do not put items outside the fence or throw items over the fence. Also, below is a list of items NOT accepted at Texas landfills. Thank you!
• Hazardous Waste or Special Waste
• Septic Tank Pumping-Grease & Grit Trap Waste
• Dead Animals
• Pesticide, Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, Rodenticide Containers
• Discarded Materials Containing Asbestos
• Lead Acid Storage Batteries
• Any item containing Freon (Air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers)
• Tires
• Free Liquids, or materials not passing the paint filter test
• Ashes
• Bulk or Containerized Liquid Waste
• Used Oil & Oil Filters or Soil contaminated by Petroleum Products, Crude Oils or Chemicals.
If you have any questions, call Mayor Ron Hoff at 940-237-2485 or City Secretary Kim Hemmi at 733-6804.
