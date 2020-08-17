Trojanettes split to earn first win of 2020

Windthorst utilized a big run to open and close the match to topple Hirschi and earn its first win of the season, 3-1 (25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 25-15) on Friday morning in Windthorst. The Trojanettes were unable to start a winning streak, falling to Henrietta 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-10).
The Trojanettes opened the match on a 10-0 run against the Huskies and finished on a huge rally to close out the victory in the third set.
“I felt like we took advantage of easier free balls or tips that the opponent gave us,” head coach Allison Bussey said. “We were able to capitalize on those whereas the second game we had a whole lot more errors, hitting errors and receiving errors. We’re still up and down right now.”
Freshman Rylee Wolf led the Trojanettes in kills for the dual, posting 24 kills, 14 digs and 16 assists.
“Rylee is just a smart hitter,” Bussey raved about her freshman. “She knows where to put the ball. She can hit different angles. She can hit down the line. She can tip. She’s very versatile for us.”
Other standouts for the match included sophomore Tara Tackett with 17 kills, 24 digs and 24 assists, junior Camryn Latham with 25 digs, freshman Abby Schroeder with seven kills and sophomore Bree Kirk with 12 digs.
The Trojanettes host Burkburnett and Vernon on Tues., Aug. 18, in their next action. First serve is tabbed for 4 p.m.
