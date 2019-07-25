Bringing the past alive for today’s readers is no easy task. Entertaining, interesting, and thought provoking stories are not easy to put on the pages of an article or book. It takes a lot of research, luck, and creativity for non-fiction history authors to painstakingly tell stories begging to be told. Relevant stories needing to be told. The 2019 Class of the Writers Workshop held at the Spur Hotel this past Monday through Wednesday included writers from all over the nation with a focus on honing the skills needed to bring those stories to life.
Ben Montgomery, former writer for the Tampa Bay Times and finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2010, got things started last Monday night at the Royal Theater with an entertaining presentation of his current book, The Man Who Walked Backward: an American Dreamer’s Search for Meaning in the Great Depression. Montgomery, who currently lives in Tampa Bay, gave an overview of America during the great depression to establish context for his story about Plennie Wingo, the man who walked backwards. Wingo’s adventures around the world were presented with readings, slide images, and Montgomery’s commentary.
The second act of the evening was a discussion forum with three historical non-fiction writers moderated by Erik Calonius, former reporter, editor and London-based correspondent for The Wall Street Journal. Calonius is the author of the historical non-fiction novel, The Last American Slave Ship and the Conspiracy That Set its Sails. The panel discussion was entitled, “Digging Deep: How to Resurrect the Dead from the Tomb of History.”
The panelist were Jason Ryan, James M. Scott, and Julia Flynn Siler (for bios on these authors see the July 4 edition of the Archer County News). Their books cover ground from the Battle of Manila in World War II to women who fought slavery in San Francisco’s Chinatown to 1927 air flight contests that opened up the Pacific. The comments about their works carried some common themes. Their stories brought little known, but important historical characters to life. They commented on stories of bravery about fascinating events and people. They all agreed historical non-fiction writing has the power to inform and entertain while preserving characters and events for the historical record.
