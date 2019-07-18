You are invited to the Allen Davis Memorial ACVFD BBQ Fundraiser

The friends and members of the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department are coming together again this year to host the Allen Davis Memorial ACVFD BBQ Fundraiser on July 28th at the Archer City ISD cafeteria to raise money for the organization. This is the second year for the fundraiser, but this year the name of the event was changed to honor Allen Davis, an Archer City man who was instrumental in helping to get the project off the ground last year. Sadly, Davis passed away June 11th of this year.
Last year as typical summer temperatures soared and rain was scarce, wild fires raged in every direction around Archer City and the outlying areas of Archer County. Our local volunteer fire department was exhausted in its efforts to keep the flames under control, just as all the other VFDs were. This year there has been significant rainfall and slightly cooler temperatures so grass fires have been less of a problem, but the conditions have led to a great increase in vegetation. As temperatures begin to rise to normal highs for this time of year and rain becomes less frequent, the abundant vegetation will quickly become fuel for any spark, lightning, or other errant source of fire.
Rough terrain and harsh conditions can wreak havoc on equipment and manpower very quickly. It is important that the community does not forget the service the ACVFD provides during these difficult situations.
Everyone is invited to attend the Allen Davis Memorial ACVFD BBQ Fundraiser and to join the community to say thank you to those who are willing to sacrifice so much to protect lives and land. It will be another great time with good food and wonderful fellowship.
“Last year it was so great to see all the people get together for such a great cause, but the best part was that they didn’t just eat and run. A lot of folks stayed and visited a while with friends and neighbors that maybe they hadn’t seen in a long time. They even bought desserts from the bake sale and shared it with each other while they caught up and remembered the good old days,” said Todd Kinnaman, a co-host of the event.
There will be brisket slow-smoked to perfection, potato salad, baked beans, and all the trimmings plus tea or water. There is also going to be a silent auction with lots of fantastic items and a bake sale as well. This year’s event will be held at the Archer City ISD cafeteria on Sunday, July 28th from 11am until 2pm or when the food runs out. Entrance is by donation only. Hope to see you there!!
