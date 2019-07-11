Charles Washington "C-Dub" Petit, 80, of Wheeler died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home in Wheeler.
No services are scheduled.
Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Wheeler.
Mr. Petit was born January 13, 1939 in Archer City, Texas to George W. Petit and Lena Cocanower on a farm outside of Archer City. C.W. Petit broke out in the oilfield in his early teen years and would retire from the oilfield while living in Wheeler, Texas. He was married to Quinda Kinnaman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother and sisters, Joe Clifton, Andy, Bonnie, Rachel, and Janie.
Survivors include two sons, Charles Petit and wife Kristi of Wheeler and Ray Petit and wife Angie of Shamrock; four grandchildren, Tucker, Kenton, Landon, and Malloree; two great grandchildren, Lilly and Corey; and his sisters, Corin of Kentucky, Lena D. of Boise City, Oklahoma, and Ruby of Archer City, Texas.
