Vonda Bussey, age 95, of Scotland, Texas passed away, Friday, July 19, 2019, in Wichita Falls.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, in the Archer City Cemetery with Jon Curry, Pastor of Grace Community Church of Archer City, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Viewing will be Monday, July 22, and Tuesday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Aulds Funeral Home.
Vonda was born October 1, 1923 in Magazine, Arkansas to the late William Marshall Nunn and Edna Belle Owens Nunn. She graduated from Shamrock High School.
She married Travis W. Bussey on March 20, 1943 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He preceded her in death on June 2, 1981.
Vonda was a loving wife, mother and Nannie. She was an honorary Nannie to several children throughout her life. Vonda enjoyed fishing, sewing, and was an avid reader. She loved porcelain dolls and turtles. Vonda was an excellent cook and was known especially for her pies which she loved sharing with others.
She will be sorely missed by her son, Ray Bussey and wife, Jan of Scotland; daughter, Nancy Bussey of Wichita Falls; two brothers, Danny K. Nunn and wife, Janis of Vashti, and Merrill Nunn and wife, Judy of Amarillo; sister, Mary Charles of Shamrock; five grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and many friends.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Bussey Armour on March 22, 2013; and two brothers, J.D and Kay D Nunn.
The family suggests memorials to Archer City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 198, Archer City, Texas 76351.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.