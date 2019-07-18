Conner Byrd signs with Northeast Junior College

Recently graduated Archer City Wildcat pitcher, Conner Byrd, will be trading his #10 Wildcat uniform for a Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen uniform for the 2019-2020 season. Byrd has accepted a partial scholarship for classes starting August 17. Northeastern Junior College is located in Sterling, Colorado. It is a Division I Junior College in Region 9 of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
He was recruited as a pitcher, but hopes to earn a position in the field as well. After beating one of the Plainsmen coaches on the local golf course a chance to try out for the golf team is also on the radar screen. Byrd is playing summer league baseball in the Sterling, Colorado area through July 21. He will have a brief trip home before returning for classes in mid-August. In a brief interview he commented on the opportunity, “I just want to thank God for the opportunity, to play a sport that I have lived for and loved my whole life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.