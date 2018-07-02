News

Archer City Police make major bust
meth bust

Archer City Police make major bust

  • 0

What began with a report to Archer County Dispatch of a reckless driver ended with the arrest of Henry Ashing of Graford, TX on Wednesday evening, June 20.

Sports

Mascat Shrine Oil Bowl to feature Archer County Athletes

  • 0

Since 1938 the Maskat Shrine Center of Wichita Falls has been raising money to help children with orthopedic and burn injuries. “Strong legs run, so weak legs may walk” has been the motto of the Oil Bowl ever since coming up with the idea to stage this game every summer. Several Archer Count…

Two Windthorst Trojanettes receive special honors
Laynie Brown

Two Windthorst Trojanettes receive special honors

  • 0

Each year in honor of past Times Record News sportswriter Nick Gholson outstanding area athletes are honored with the “Prestigous Nicky.” This year’s girl small school recipient as chosen by the Times Record News sports staff is Tatum Veitenheimer. Why not, she is one of the best basketball …

Trojans/Wildcats 9-2A All-District honors

Trojans/Wildcats 9-2A All-District honors

  • 0

Archer City junior, Conner Byrd, was named 9-2A Most Valuable Player for his role in helping the Wildcats share the district title. He also led his team to a Quarterfinal appearance in the UIL State Playoffs. His teammate in the pitching rotation, senior Christopher Dagley, was named the Dis…

Online Poll

Personal privacy is a topic I consider to be

You voted: